May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 58F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.