 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News