May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.