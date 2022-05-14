Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several areas of the state saw wind gusts of over 80 mph, leading to downed trees and power poles, overturned trucks and center pivots, and damage to structures, including the rodeo grounds in Burwell.
The record breaking heat continues today, but a cold front will begin to push into Iowa this evening. Showers and storms look likely with the front and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
A large wall of dust swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday, creating near-zero visibility on state highways.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 10 p.m. Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the stormy evening ahead.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in and around the Quad Cities Friday. Rain chance lingers through the weekend in Iowa
Dry in far western Iowa today, but severe weather possible in far eastern Iowa. Rain and cooler temperatures for everyone this weekend. Get all the details in our latest weather forecast.
Watch now: Record breaking heat expected Wednesday and Thursday. Severe storms possible in western Iowa
The heat and humidity will be the main story to the east, but the stormy weather is the big story for the western half of the state today and tomorrow. Here's the latest on what to expect both days.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degree…
Many areas of eastern Nebraska are in an enhanced risk of severe weather Thursday night.
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…