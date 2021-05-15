This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
