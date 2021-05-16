May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy with a few showers. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.