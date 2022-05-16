This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
