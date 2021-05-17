This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. There is only a 22% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
