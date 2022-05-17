Sioux City's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
