May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.