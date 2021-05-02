For the drive home in Sioux City: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 53F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
