This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mainly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
