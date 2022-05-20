This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very warm and and windy during the day, but a cold front will be working across the state tonight and Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Small chance of rain during the day today, but a much better chance expected tonight. See when rain is most likely and who has a chance of seeing severe storms in our updated forecast.
Warming up across Iowa Monday, but with a cold front arriving Tuesday, cooler temps are expected along with showers and storms. A few may see damaging wind and hail. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Cold front moving across Iowa Friday, lingering rain chance and chilly temperatures for the weekend
Already cooler today than yesterday, but the coldest temperatures are yet to come. See when and where rain is most likely today through the weekend and how chilly it will get in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Rain just in eastern Iowa today, but a chance of severe storms returns for most of the state Thursday
Rain will exit Iowa this morning, but we won't stay dry for long. Another cold front will bring showers & possibly severe storms for late Thursday afternoon and evening. Here's the latest information.
A large wall of dust swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday, creating near-zero visibility on state highways.
Several areas of the state saw wind gusts of over 80 mph, leading to downed trees and power poles, overturned trucks and center pivots, and damage to structures, including the rodeo grounds in Burwell.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degree…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…