 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News