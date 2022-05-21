May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.