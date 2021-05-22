Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Ex…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm tem…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecas…
Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Models a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy sk…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Period…
This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy with a few showers. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sioux City folks will see …