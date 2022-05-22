 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

