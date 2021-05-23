May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.