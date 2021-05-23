 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News