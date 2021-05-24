This evening in Sioux City: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
