Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very warm and and windy during the day, but a cold front will be working across the state tonight and Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Rain will spread across Iowa today, peak tonight, and then gradually decrease Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are expected in our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Cold front moving across Iowa Friday, lingering rain chance and chilly temperatures for the weekend
Already cooler today than yesterday, but the coldest temperatures are yet to come. See when and where rain is most likely today through the weekend and how chilly it will get in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Rain just in eastern Iowa today, but a chance of severe storms returns for most of the state Thursday
Rain will exit Iowa this morning, but we won't stay dry for long. Another cold front will bring showers & possibly severe storms for late Thursday afternoon and evening. Here's the latest information.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
Small chance of rain during the day today, but a much better chance expected tonight. See when rain is most likely and who has a chance of seeing severe storms in our updated forecast.