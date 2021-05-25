This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
