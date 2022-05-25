May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.