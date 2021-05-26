Sioux City's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 76% chance of rain. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
