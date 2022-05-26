May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.