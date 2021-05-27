May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.