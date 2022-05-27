This evening in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
