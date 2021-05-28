 Skip to main content
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

