This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
