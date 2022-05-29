May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms, some locally strong to perhaps severe. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.