For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
