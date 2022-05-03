May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.