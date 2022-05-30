 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News