This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
