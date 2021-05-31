 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News