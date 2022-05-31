May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Sioux City. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.