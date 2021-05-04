This evening in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. NNE winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. T…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow.…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Sioux City. It look…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…