This evening in Sioux City: Overcast with showers at times. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Rain looks likely and severe storms are possible both Friday and Saturday in Iowa. Saturday will also see a big cool down for some and strong winds for all. Here's everything you need to know.
More than a foot of snow was reported near Kimball, which led to Interstate 80 being shut down for several hours.
Rain for eastern Iowa Tuesday and western Iowa Wednesday. It's not just the rain that's going to be shifting though. Check out how our temperatures and winds will be changing in our updated forecast.
Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are possible for locations within the watch and the threat could spread northeast later tonight. Here's the latest information on the timing and impacts.
Watch now: Scattered showers and storms Thursday, severe threat returns for western Iowa Friday night
Off and on showers and storms are expected today through Friday, but the wettest period across the state is looking like Friday night. Severe storms cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Rain will begin to push back into Iowa late this afternoon and will eventually become widespread, but it will take some time. Find out when our best chance of rain is and if we'll warm up.
