May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

