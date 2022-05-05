Sioux City's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
