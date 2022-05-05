May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

