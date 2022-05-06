This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Sioux City. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
More than a foot of snow was reported near Kimball, which led to Interstate 80 being shut down for several hours.
Rain for eastern Iowa Tuesday and western Iowa Wednesday. It's not just the rain that's going to be shifting though. Check out how our temperatures and winds will be changing in our updated forecast.
Good chance of showers and a few storms no matter where you are in Iowa Thursday. Some will be drying out and warming up Friday, but others are in for more of the same. Track our temps and rain here.
Rain will begin to push back into Iowa late this afternoon and will eventually become widespread, but it will take some time. Find out when our best chance of rain is and if we'll warm up.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Rain is likely in the Quad Cities today, but not for the rest of Iowa. Saturday is looking nice, but rain will return to the state for Saturday night and Sunday. Here's your complete weekend forecast.
Rain looks likely and severe storms are possible both Friday and Saturday in Iowa. Saturday will also see a big cool down for some and strong winds for all. Here's everything you need to know.
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods o…