May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.