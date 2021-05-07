Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Saturda…
For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Sioux City area will see hi…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.