May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.