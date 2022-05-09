Sioux City's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
