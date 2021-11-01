 Skip to main content
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

