Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.