Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Overcast skies and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Sioux City, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.