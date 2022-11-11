Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.