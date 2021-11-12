This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
