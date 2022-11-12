For the drive home in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
