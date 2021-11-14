Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.