This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
