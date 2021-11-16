Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.